The Mercer Bears (1-2) take the court against the Georgia Bulldogs (2-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 16, 2023.

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia

Hawkins Arena in Macon, Georgia TV: ESPN+

Georgia vs. Mercer 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Bulldogs scored an average of 67.1 points per game last year, just 1.8 more points than the 65.3 the Bears allowed.

Georgia went 19-2 last season when allowing fewer than 64.8 points.

Last year, the Bears put up 64.8 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 58.7 the Bulldogs allowed.

Mercer went 11-9 last season when scoring more than 58.7 points.

