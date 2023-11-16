Can we expect Darren Raddysh lighting the lamp when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the Chicago Blackhawks at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, check out the numbers and trends below.

Will Darren Raddysh score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

Raddysh stats and insights

Raddysh is yet to score through 16 games this season.

In one game versus the Blackhawks this season, he has attempted one shot, but has not scored a goal.

Raddysh has zero points on the power play.

Blackhawks defensive stats

On defense, the Blackhawks are giving up 45 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Raddysh recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 23:11 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 21:58 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 18:23 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 18:52 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:57 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:46 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:44 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 1 0 1 17:11 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 18:16 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 0 1 18:51 Home W 3-0

Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

