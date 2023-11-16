Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Cherokee County Today - November 16
Published: Nov. 16, 2023 at 7:35 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to learn how to watch high school basketball matchups in Cherokee County, Georgia today? We have you covered here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Cherokee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
New Creation Christian Academy at The King's Academy
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET on November 16
- Location: Woodstock, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.