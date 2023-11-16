The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming game versus the Chicago Blackhawks is scheduled for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Brayden Point light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any player props, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Brayden Point score a goal against the Blackhawks?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Point stats and insights

In four of 16 games this season, Point has scored -- and in one of those games he had multiple goals.

He has taken three shots in one game versus the Blackhawks this season, but has not scored.

On the power play, Point has accumulated three goals and four assists.

Point averages 2.6 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 14.3%.

Blackhawks defensive stats

The Blackhawks are 12th in goals allowed, conceding 45 total goals (3.5 per game) in the NHL.

So far this season, the Blackhawks have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 17.9 hits and 19.2 blocked shots per game.

Point recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/14/2023 Blues 0 0 0 18:41 Away L 5-0 11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:48 Home L 4-0 11/9/2023 Blackhawks 1 0 1 22:32 Home L 5-3 11/7/2023 Canadiens 1 0 1 18:04 Away W 5-3 11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 2 1 1 22:13 Away L 6-5 OT 11/4/2023 Senators 4 3 1 18:03 Away W 6-4 11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 19:21 Away L 4-2 10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 21:14 Home L 4-3 OT 10/26/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 15:08 Home W 6-0 10/24/2023 Hurricanes 2 1 1 18:00 Home W 3-0

Lightning vs. Blackhawks game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 16, 2023

Thursday, November 16, 2023 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

