Brandon Hagel and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, and they'll be facing the Chicago Blackhawks. Does a bet on Hagel interest you? Our stats and information can help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Brandon Hagel vs. Blackhawks Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, November 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and Hulu

ESPN+ and Hulu Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -133)

0.5 points (Over odds: -133) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +155)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Hagel Season Stats Insights

In 16 games this season, Hagel has a plus-minus rating of -4, while averaging 17:58 on the ice per game.

Hagel has scored a goal in six of 16 games this season, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Hagel has a point in 10 of 16 games this year, with multiple points in five of them.

Hagel has posted an assist in a game seven times this season in 16 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Hagel goes over his points over/under is 57.1%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Hagel has an implied probability of 39.2% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Hagel Stats vs. the Blackhawks

On the defensive side, the Blackhawks are conceding 45 total goals (3.5 per game) which ranks 12th in the league.

The team's -11 goal differential ranks 25th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Chicago 16 Games 3 15 Points 4 7 Goals 2 8 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.