The New York Knicks (5-5) take on the Atlanta Hawks (6-4) on November 15, 2023.

Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: Bally Sports

Hawks vs Knicks Additional Info

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Knicks have given up to their opponents (46.2%).

Atlanta is 6-1 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.

The Hawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.

The Hawks score an average of 120.9 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 104.3 the Knicks give up to opponents.

Atlanta has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 104.3 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks average 121.5 points per game at home, one more than on the road (120.5). Defensively they allow 119.3 per game, 3.3 more than away (116).

In 2023-24 Atlanta is allowing 3.3 more points per game at home (119.3) than on the road (116).

At home the Hawks are averaging 26.3 assists per game, 0.5 less than away (26.8).

Hawks Injuries