How to Watch the Hawks vs. Knicks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 15
Published: Nov. 15, 2023 at 1:50 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
The New York Knicks (5-5) take on the Atlanta Hawks (6-4) on November 15, 2023.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Hawks and Knicks, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to Fubo.
Hawks vs. Knicks Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Hawks vs Knicks Additional Info
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks' 47.4% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.2 percentage points higher than the Knicks have given up to their opponents (46.2%).
- Atlanta is 6-1 when it shoots better than 46.2% from the field.
- The Hawks are the ninth-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Knicks sit at second.
- The Hawks score an average of 120.9 points per game, 16.6 more points than the 104.3 the Knicks give up to opponents.
- Atlanta has put together a 6-4 record in games it scores more than 104.3 points.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- The Hawks average 121.5 points per game at home, one more than on the road (120.5). Defensively they allow 119.3 per game, 3.3 more than away (116).
- In 2023-24 Atlanta is allowing 3.3 more points per game at home (119.3) than on the road (116).
- At home the Hawks are averaging 26.3 assists per game, 0.5 less than away (26.8).
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Mouhamed Gueye
|Out
|Back
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out
|Thumb
