For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Nicholas Paul a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.

Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Paul stats and insights

  • In five of 15 games this season, Paul has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
  • This is his first game of the season against the Blues.
  • Paul has picked up four goals and one assist on the power play.
  • He has a 22.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.

Blues defensive stats

  • The Blues have conceded 35 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

Paul recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 19:29 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 16:52 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 2 2 0 19:32 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 18:24 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 18:19 Away W 6-4
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 18:55 Away L 4-2
10/30/2023 Kraken 0 0 0 14:43 Home L 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Sharks 1 1 0 19:52 Home W 6-0
10/24/2023 Hurricanes 1 1 0 13:36 Home W 3-0
10/21/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:07 Home L 4-3 OT

Lightning vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

