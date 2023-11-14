Will Nicholas Paul Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 14?
For those looking to bet on the upcoming matchup between the Tampa Bay Lightning and the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, is Nicholas Paul a player who is likely score a goal? We analyze all the numbers in the piece below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Nicholas Paul score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Paul stats and insights
- In five of 15 games this season, Paul has scored -- including two games with multiple goals.
- This is his first game of the season against the Blues.
- Paul has picked up four goals and one assist on the power play.
- He has a 22.6% shooting percentage, attempting 2.1 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Blues defensive stats
- The Blues have conceded 35 goals in total (2.7 per game), which ranks sixth in the league for fewest goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Paul recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|19:29
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|16:52
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|2
|0
|19:32
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|18:24
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|18:19
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|18:55
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|14:43
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|1
|1
|0
|19:52
|Home
|W 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|1
|0
|13:36
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|16:07
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lightning vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.