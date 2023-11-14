Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Newton County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 1:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Newton County, Georgia today, we've got you covered.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Newton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Alcovy High School at McNair High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Eastside High School at Morrow High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Ellenwood, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
