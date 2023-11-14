The Mercer Bears (1-1) take on the Morehead State Eagles (1-2) on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Ellis T. Johnson Arena. It begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Mercer vs. Morehead State Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky

Ellis T. Johnson Arena in Morehead, Kentucky TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other SoCon Games

Mercer Stats Insights

The Bears' 45.1% shooting percentage from the field last season was 1.3 percentage points higher than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (43.8%).

Last season, Mercer had a 10-8 record in games the team collectively shot over 43.8% from the field.

The Bears were the 187th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Eagles finished 231st.

The Bears' 68.7 points per game last year were just 2.1 more points than the 66.6 the Eagles allowed to opponents.

Mercer went 12-8 last season when it scored more than 66.6 points.

Mercer Home & Away Comparison

Mercer scored 72.5 points per game at home last season, and 66.9 on the road.

In 2022-23, the Bears gave up 5.9 fewer points per game at home (65) than on the road (70.9).

Mercer drained more 3-pointers at home (6.4 per game) than away (5.9) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (33.2%) than on the road (35%).

Mercer Upcoming Schedule