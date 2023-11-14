Trae Young is one of the players to watch on Tuesday at 7:00 PM ET, when the Detroit Pistons (2-9) match up with the Atlanta Hawks (5-4) at Little Caesars Arena.

How to Watch Hawks vs. Pistons

Game Day: Tuesday, November 14

Tuesday, November 14 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Arena: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan How to Watch on TV: BSDET, BSSE

Hawks' Last Game

The Hawks dropped their previous game to the Heat, 117-109, on Saturday. Young was their high scorer with 27 points.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Trae Young 27 2 11 1 0 3 Dejounte Murray 23 5 5 3 1 5 Bogdan Bogdanovic 15 3 1 0 0 5

Hawks Players to Watch

Young's averages for the season are 21.3 points, 2 rebounds and 10 assists, making 31% of his shots from the field and 24.1% from 3-point range, with 1.8 triples per game.

Dejounte Murray averages 21.3 points, 4.3 boards and 5.5 assists, making 50.7% of his shots from the floor and 25% from 3-point range, with 1 triples per game.

The Hawks get 14.5 points per game from Jalen Johnson, plus 7 boards and 2 assists.

Clint Capela's averages for the season are 10.5 points, 10.8 rebounds and 1 assists, making 48.6% of his shots from the field.

The Hawks get 16.8 points, 4.3 boards and 1.3 assists per game from De'Andre Hunter.

