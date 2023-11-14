The Detroit Pistons (2-9) will attempt to stop an eight-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (5-4) on November 14, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena.

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

TV: Bally Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Hawks Stats Insights

This season, the Hawks have a 46.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.4% higher than the 45.5% of shots the Pistons' opponents have knocked down.

Atlanta has a 5-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 45.5% from the field.

The Pistons are the 10th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at eighth.

The Hawks put up 120.3 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 114.2 the Pistons allow.

Atlanta is 5-2 when scoring more than 114.2 points.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

Offensively the Hawks have played better in home games this season, putting up 121.5 points per game, compared to 119.4 per game in road games.

Atlanta is allowing 119.3 points per game at home. Away from home, it is allowing 115.2.

The Hawks are averaging 13.3 treys per game with a 37.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which is 0.7 more threes and 4.4% points better than they're averaging away from home (12.6 threes per game, 33.5% three-point percentage).

Hawks Injuries