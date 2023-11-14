On Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at Little Caesars Arena, the Detroit Pistons (2-9) will be trying to stop an eight-game losing streak when hosting the Atlanta Hawks (5-4). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on BSDET and BSSE.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Hawks vs. Pistons matchup.

Hawks vs. Pistons Game Info

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSDET and BSSE

BSDET and BSSE Location: Detroit, Michigan

Detroit, Michigan Venue: Little Caesars Arena

Hawks vs. Pistons Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Hawks Moneyline Pistons Moneyline BetMGM Hawks (-4.5) 233.5 -190 +155 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Hawks (-4) 233 -174 +146 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hawks vs Pistons Additional Info

Hawks vs. Pistons Betting Trends

The Hawks have a +30 scoring differential, topping opponents by 3.3 points per game. They're putting up 120.3 points per game to rank fourth in the league and are allowing 117 per outing to rank 23rd in the NBA.

The Pistons' -49 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 109.7 points per game (23rd in NBA) while allowing 114.2 per contest (20th in league).

These two teams score a combined 230 points per game, 3.5 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Combined, these teams allow 231.2 points per game, 2.3 fewer points than this matchup's over/under.

Atlanta is 3-6-0 ATS this season.

Detroit has won five games against the spread this season, while failing to cover six times.

Hawks and Pistons NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Hawks +8000 +3500 - Pistons +100000 +50000 -

