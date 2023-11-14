The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) take on the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell matchup in this article.

Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia

Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Georgia Tech Moneyline UMass-Lowell Moneyline BetMGM Georgia Tech (-4.5) 148.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Georgia Tech (-4.5) 147.5 -188 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell Betting Trends (2022-23)

Georgia Tech covered 15 times in 29 games with a spread last season.

The Yellow Jackets and their opponents combined to hit the over 12 out of 29 times last season.

UMass-Lowell won 17 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 10 times.

In River Hawks games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.

Georgia Tech Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +50000

+50000 In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Georgia Tech is 79th in college basketball. It is far below that, 168th, according to computer rankings.

The implied probability of Georgia Tech winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

