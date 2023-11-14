The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) take on the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023. The matchup airs on ACC Network Extra.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell matchup in this article.

Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
  • How to Watch on TV: ACC Network Extra

Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Georgia Tech Moneyline UMass-Lowell Moneyline
BetMGM Georgia Tech (-4.5) 148.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game at BetMGM
FanDuel Georgia Tech (-4.5) 147.5 -188 +152 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell Betting Trends (2022-23)

  • Georgia Tech covered 15 times in 29 games with a spread last season.
  • The Yellow Jackets and their opponents combined to hit the over 12 out of 29 times last season.
  • UMass-Lowell won 17 games against the spread last year, while failing to cover 10 times.
  • In River Hawks games last season, the combined scoring went over the point total 15 times.

Georgia Tech Futures Odds

  • Odds to win the national championship: +50000
  • In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+50000), Georgia Tech is 79th in college basketball. It is far below that, 168th, according to computer rankings.
  • The implied probability of Georgia Tech winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.

