How to Watch Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell on TV or Live Stream - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 2:18 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
The Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (2-0) take on the UMass-Lowell River Hawks (2-0) at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ACC Network Extra.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Georgia Tech vs. UMass-Lowell Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- Where: Hank McCamish Pavilion in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: ACC Network Extra
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Georgia Tech Stats Insights
- The Yellow Jackets made 42.4% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.7 percentage points higher than the River Hawks allowed to their opponents (40.7%).
- Georgia Tech went 12-7 when it shot higher than 40.7% from the field.
- The River Hawks ranked 18th in rebounding in college basketball, the Yellow Jackets finished 163rd.
- Last year, the 69.7 points per game the Yellow Jackets averaged were only 3.7 more points than the River Hawks allowed (66).
- When Georgia Tech put up more than 66 points last season, it went 13-3.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Georgia Tech Home & Away Comparison
- Offensively Georgia Tech performed better when playing at home last year, averaging 72.7 points per game, compared to 66.6 per game when playing on the road.
- The Yellow Jackets gave up 69 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 71.8 in away games.
- In terms of total three-pointers made, Georgia Tech performed worse at home last year, sinking 7.6 three-pointers per game, compared to 8.4 on the road. Meanwhile, it posted a 34.5% three-point percentage in home games and a 33.9% mark in road games.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Georgia Tech Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/6/2023
|Georgia Southern
|W 84-62
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/9/2023
|Howard
|W 88-85
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/14/2023
|UMass-Lowell
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
|11/22/2023
|@ Cincinnati
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/28/2023
|Mississippi State
|-
|Hank McCamish Pavilion
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.