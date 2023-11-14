The Georgia State Panthers (2-0) play the Kennesaw State Owls (1-1) at 6:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023.

Georgia State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia

Georgia State Convocation Center in Atlanta, Georgia TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia State vs. Kennesaw State 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

The Owls' 67.7 points per game last year were 6.3 more points than the 61.4 the Panthers allowed to opponents.

Kennesaw State had a 9-2 record last season when giving up fewer than 61.3 points.

Last year, the Panthers recorded 61.3 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than the 67.2 the Owls gave up.

Georgia State had a 5-2 record last season when scoring more than 67.2 points.

Georgia State Schedule