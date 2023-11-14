Tuesday's contest that pits the Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) against the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-2) at Swisher Gymnasium has a projected final score of 73-63 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Jacksonville, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:00 PM ET on November 14.

Bookmakers have not yet set a line for this tilt.

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 14, 2023

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida Venue: Swisher Gymnasium

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Score Prediction

Prediction: Jacksonville 73, Georgia Southern 63

Spread & Total Prediction for Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville

Computer Predicted Spread: Jacksonville (-9.8)

Jacksonville (-9.8) Computer Predicted Total: 136.5

Georgia Southern Performance Insights

Georgia Southern was 266th in the country last year with 68.4 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 73rd with 66.7 points allowed per game.

With 32.1 boards per game, the Eagles ranked 156th in the nation. They allowed 32.0 rebounds per contest, which ranked 240th in college basketball.

Georgia Southern delivered just 10.4 dimes per game, which ranked 13th-worst in college basketball.

Last season the Eagles committed 10.8 turnovers per game (72nd-ranked in college basketball) and forced 12.3 turnovers per contest (143rd-ranked).

With 6.3 treys per game, the Eagles were 288th in the nation. They sported a 31.4% shooting percentage from beyond the arc, which ranked 320th in college basketball.

Georgia Southern ranked 128th in college basketball with 6.8 three-pointers allowed per game. Meanwhile, it ranked 88th with a 32.3% shooting percentage allowed from downtown.

Georgia Southern attempted 38.4 two-pointers per game last season, which accounted for 65.8% of the shots it took (and 75.4% of the team's baskets). Meanwhile, it attempted 20.0 three-pointers per contest, which were 34.2% of its shots (and 24.6% of the team's buckets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.