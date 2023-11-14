The Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) play the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Jacksonville vs. Georgia Southern matchup in this article.

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Jacksonville Moneyline Georgia Southern Moneyline BetMGM Jacksonville (-6.5) 128.5 -275 +230 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Jacksonville (-6.5) 128.5 -265 +210 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Betting Trends (2022-23)

Georgia Southern went 15-12-0 ATS last year.

The Eagles were 3-4 ATS last year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.

Jacksonville covered nine times in 24 chances against the spread last season.

A total of 12 Dolphins games last season went over the point total.

