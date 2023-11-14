The Jacksonville Dolphins (1-1) play the Georgia Southern Eagles (0-2) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 on ESPN+.

Georgia Southern vs. Jacksonville Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 14, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Swisher Gymnasium in Jacksonville, Florida

ESPN+

Georgia Southern Stats Insights

The Eagles shot at a 43.6% clip from the field last season, 2.6 percentage points above the 41.0% shooting opponents of the Dolphins averaged.

Last season, Georgia Southern had a 12-7 record in games the team collectively shot better than 41.0% from the field.

The Eagles were the 156th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball, while the Dolphins finished 325th.

The Eagles put up an average of 68.4 points per game last year, 5.8 more points than the 62.6 the Dolphins allowed to opponents.

Georgia Southern put together a 13-7 record last season in games it scored more than 62.6 points.

Georgia Southern Home & Away Comparison

At home, Georgia Southern scored 70.8 points per game last season. On the road, it averaged 67.6.

At home, the Eagles gave up 62.2 points per game last season. Away, they conceded 73.2.

Beyond the arc, Georgia Southern knocked down fewer triples away (6.0 per game) than at home (6.6) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (31.0%) than at home (31.5%) as well.

