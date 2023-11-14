Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fulton County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 5:34 AM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Fulton County, Georgia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we have specifics on how to watch the games in the article below.
Fulton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Away Team at Stuyvesant High School
- Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on November 14
- Location: New York, NY
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fulton Science Academy at Friendship Christian School
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Suwanee, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Decatur High School at The Paideia School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Stone Mountain High School at Frederick Douglass High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
TBD at McNair High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Atlanta International School at Fellowship Christian School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Roswell, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Johns Creek High School at Chattahoochee High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Johns Creek, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Springs High School at Lassiter High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Marietta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Westminster Schools at Greater Atlanta Christian School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Norcross, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Holy Innocents' Episcopal School at St. Pius X Catholic High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Atlanta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
The Weber School at Providence Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Lilburn, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
