Will Erik Cernak Score a Goal Against the Blues on November 14?
Will Erik Cernak find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning take on the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we analyze the numbers and trends you need to consider before betting any player props.
Will Erik Cernak score a goal against the Blues?
Odds to score a goal this game: +1200 (Bet $10 to win $120.00 if he scores a goal)
Cernak stats and insights
- Cernak is yet to score through 15 games this season.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Blues.
- Cernak has no points on the power play.
Blues defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Blues have been one of the stingiest units in the league, allowing 35 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
- So far this season, the Blues have shut out opponents once while averaging 19.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.
Cernak recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/11/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|9:57
|Home
|L 4-0
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|0
|0
|0
|17:22
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|1
|0
|1
|19:27
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|21:49
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|0
|0
|0
|23:17
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|1
|0
|1
|18:16
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|23:08
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|0
|0
|0
|17:55
|Home
|W 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|18:48
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|0
|0
|0
|21:33
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
Lightning vs. Blues game info
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
