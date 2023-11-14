Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Decatur County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
If you live in Decatur County, Georgia and try to stay on top of all the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the info you need for how to watch the games today.
Decatur County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Brooks County High School at Bainbridge High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Bainbridge, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
