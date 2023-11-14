Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Charlton County Today - November 14
Published: Nov. 14, 2023 at 7:36 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Charlton County, Georgia? You bet there is. To ensure you don't miss a play, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Charlton County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Charlton County High School at Brunswick High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on November 14
- Location: Brunswick, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.