When the Tampa Bay Lightning square off against the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday at 8:00 PM ET, will Calvin de Haan score a goal? Below, we analyze the stats and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Calvin de Haan score a goal against the Blues?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1000 (Bet $10 to win $100.00 if he scores a goal)

de Haan stats and insights

  • de Haan is yet to score through 12 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Blues yet this season.
  • de Haan has zero points on the power play.

Blues defensive stats

  • On defense, the Blues are one of the stingiest squads in the league, giving up 35 goals in total (2.7 per game) which ranks sixth.
  • So far this season, the Blues have one shutout, and they average 19.3 hits and 14.9 blocked shots per game.

de Haan recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/11/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 16:17 Home L 4-0
11/9/2023 Blackhawks 0 0 0 14:31 Home L 5-3
11/7/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 14:27 Away W 5-3
11/6/2023 Maple Leafs 1 0 1 14:36 Away L 6-5 OT
11/4/2023 Senators 0 0 0 14:02 Away W 6-4
11/2/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 16:31 Away L 4-2
10/26/2023 Sharks 1 0 1 17:27 Home W 6-0
10/24/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 15:14 Home W 3-0
10/19/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 18:46 Home W 4-3
10/15/2023 Senators 0 0 0 16:04 Away L 5-2

Lightning vs. Blues game info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, November 14, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSMW, and BSSUN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

