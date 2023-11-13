The Georgia Southern Eagles (2-0) play the Georgia Bulldogs (1-1) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Georgia Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SEC Network +

How to Watch Other SEC Games

Georgia vs. Georgia Southern 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles averaged 20.3 more points per game last year (79.0) than the Bulldogs gave up to opponents (58.7).
  • Georgia Southern went 13-1 last season when giving up fewer than 67.1 points.
  • Last year, the Bulldogs recorded 67.1 points per game, only 3.6 fewer points than the 70.7 the Eagles allowed.
  • When Georgia totaled more than 70.7 points last season, it went 9-3.

Georgia Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/6/2023 N.C. A&T W 71-59 Stegeman Coliseum
11/10/2023 @ Belmont L 76-50 Curb Event Center
11/13/2023 Georgia Southern - Stegeman Coliseum
11/16/2023 @ Mercer - Hawkins Arena
11/20/2023 Columbia - Baha Mar Convention Center

