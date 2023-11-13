The Georgia Southern Eagles (2-0) play the Georgia Bulldogs (1-1) on Monday, November 13, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum. It starts at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to live stream this matchup and click here to take a look at our score predictions!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Georgia Southern Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
  • TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia Southern vs. Georgia 2022-23 Scoring Comparison

  • The Eagles put up an average of 79 points per game last year, 20.3 more points than the 58.7 the Bulldogs gave up.
  • Georgia Southern had a 13-1 record last season when allowing fewer than 67.1 points.
  • Last year, the Bulldogs scored just 3.6 fewer points per game (67.1) than the Eagles allowed (70.7).
  • When Georgia scored more than 70.7 points last season, it went 9-3.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Georgia Southern Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/8/2023 Allen W 103-49 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
11/11/2023 Eastern Michigan W 82-58 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
11/13/2023 @ Georgia - Stegeman Coliseum
11/16/2023 @ Jacksonville - Swisher Gymnasium
11/20/2023 Albany State (GA) - W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.