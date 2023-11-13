Monday's contest between the Georgia Southern Eagles (2-0) and the Georgia Bulldogs (1-1) at Stegeman Coliseum has a projected final score of 71-63 based on our computer prediction, with Georgia Southern coming out on top. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 13.

In their last game on Friday, the Bulldogs suffered a 76-50 loss to Belmont.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Georgia vs. Georgia Southern Game Info

When: Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 13, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Georgia vs. Georgia Southern Score Prediction

Prediction: Georgia Southern 71, Georgia 63

Other SEC Predictions

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Georgia Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Bulldogs had a +283 scoring differential last season, topping opponents by 8.4 points per game. They put up 67.1 points per game, 137th in college basketball, and gave up 58.7 per outing to rank 44th in college basketball.

In conference games, Georgia scored fewer points per game (65.7) than its season average (67.1).

The Bulldogs averaged 68.6 points per game last year in home games, which was 2.2 more points than they averaged away from home (66.4).

Defensively Georgia was better at home last year, allowing 53.9 points per game, compared to 65.8 in away games.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.