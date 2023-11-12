Zay Jones was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Jacksonville Jaguars' Week 10 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers begins at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Jones' stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.

Heading into Week 10, Jones has eight receptions for 78 yards -- 9.8 yards per catch -- and two receiving touchdowns. Digging deeper into his season stats, he has been targeted on 18 occasions.

Zay Jones Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury:

The Jaguars have no other receiver on the injury report.

Week 10 Injury Reports

Jaguars vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Day: November 12, 2023

November 12, 2023 Game Time: 1:00 PM

1:00 PM Live Stream: Fubo

Jones 2023 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 18 8 78 8 2 9.8

Jones Game-by-Game

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Colts 7 5 55 1 Week 2 Chiefs 6 0 0 0 Week 5 @Bills 5 3 23 1

