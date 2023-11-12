How to Watch the Premier League: Soccer Streaming Live in the US - Sunday, November 12
The Premier League slate today is not one to miss. The matchups include Brentford FC taking on Liverpool FC at Anfield.
Information on how to watch today's Premier League action is included for you.
Premier League Streaming Live Today
Watch Liverpool FC vs Brentford FC
Brentford FC journeys to take on Liverpool FC at Anfield in Liverpool.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Liverpool FC (-255)
- Underdog: Brentford FC (+650)
- Draw: (+425)
Watch Aston Villa vs Fulham
Fulham is on the road to match up with Aston Villa at Villa Park in Birmingham.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Aston Villa (-170)
- Underdog: Fulham (+475)
- Draw: (+320)
Watch West Ham United vs Nottingham Forest
Nottingham Forest travels to match up with West Ham United at London Stadium in London.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: West Ham United (-110)
- Underdog: Nottingham Forest (+300)
- Draw: (+270)
Watch Brighton & Hove Albion vs Sheffield United
Sheffield United journeys to take on Brighton & Hove Albion at American Express Community Stadium in Brighton.
- Game Time: 9:00 AM ET
- TV Channel: Peacock Premium
- Favorite: Brighton & Hove Albion (-380)
- Underdog: Sheffield United (+950)
- Draw: (+550)
Watch Chelsea FC vs Manchester City
Manchester City journeys to take on Chelsea FC at Stamford Bridge in London.
- Game Time: 11:30 AM ET
- TV Channel: USA Network
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
- Favorite: Manchester City (-140)
- Underdog: Chelsea FC (+400)
- Draw: (+285)
