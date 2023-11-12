There is no shortage of excitement on today's Ligue 1 schedule, including FC Lorient playing Clermont Foot 63.

Info on live coverage of today's Ligue 1 play is available for you.

FC Lorient makes the trip to face Clermont Foot 63 at Stade Gabriel Montpied in Clermont-Ferrand.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Clermont Foot 63 (+120)

Clermont Foot 63 (+120) Underdog: FC Lorient (+255)

FC Lorient (+255) Draw: (+230)

Watch FC Metz vs FC Nantes

FC Nantes is on the road to take on FC Metz at Stade Saint Symphorien in Metz.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: FC Nantes (+140)

FC Nantes (+140) Underdog: FC Metz (+215)

FC Metz (+215) Draw: (+220)

Watch Lille OSC vs Toulouse FC

Toulouse FC makes the trip to play Lille OSC at Stade Pierre Mauroy in Lille.

Game Time: 9:00 AM ET

9:00 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Lille OSC (-190)

Lille OSC (-190) Underdog: Toulouse FC (+500)

Toulouse FC (+500) Draw: (+340)

Watch Stade Rennes vs Olympique Lyon

Olympique Lyon is on the road to play Stade Rennes at Roazhon Park in Rennes.

Game Time: 11:05 AM ET

11:05 AM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Stade Rennes (-150)

Stade Rennes (-150) Underdog: Olympique Lyon (+380)

Olympique Lyon (+380) Draw: (+320)

Watch RC Lens vs Olympique Marseille

Olympique Marseille is on the road to play RC Lens at Stade Bollaert-Delelis in Lens.

Game Time: 2:45 PM ET

2:45 PM ET TV Channel: beIN Sports

beIN Sports Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: RC Lens (+125)

RC Lens (+125) Underdog: Olympique Marseille (+220)

Olympique Marseille (+220) Draw: (+250)

