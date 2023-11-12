When the Atlanta Falcons and the Arizona Cardinals square off in Week 10 on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET, will Khadarel Hodge get into the end zone? To check out how he stacks up in this week's matchup and whether he's a good bet to pay off his anytime TD prop, keep reading.

Will Khadarel Hodge score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +333 (Bet $10 to win $33.30 if he scores a TD)

Hodge's 15 targets have resulted in 11 catches for 199 yards (28.4 per game).

Hodge, in seven games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Khadarel Hodge Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 3 @Lions 1 1 15 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 2 2 19 0 Week 5 Texans 1 1 11 0 Week 6 Commanders 1 0 0 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 1 1 19 0 Week 8 @Titans 3 3 75 0 Week 9 Vikings 6 3 60 0

