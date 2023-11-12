Atlanta Falcons receiver Jonnu Smith will be up against the Arizona Cardinals and their 17th-ranked passing defense in Week 10, starting at 4:05 PM ET on Sunday.

Smith has posted 422 yards on 34 receptions with two TDs, averaging 46.9 yards per game this season.

Smith vs. the Cardinals

Smith vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 0 REC YPG / REC TD Four players have put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Arizona in the 2023 season.

The Cardinals have allowed 12 opposing players to register a TD reception against them this year.

One opposing player has hauled in at least two TD passes in matchups with Arizona on the season.

The Cardinals yield 223.8 passing yards per game, the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense this season.

The Cardinals' defense is 26th in the league by allowing 1.6 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (14 total passing TDs).

Jonnu Smith Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-111)

Smith Receiving Insights

In five of eight games this year, Smith has exceeded the over on his receiving yards prop bet.

Smith has 14.0% of his team's target share (42 targets on 301 passing attempts).

He has 422 receiving yards on 42 targets to rank 14th in NFL play with 10 yards per target.

In two of eight games this year, Smith has a touchdown catch, but he has registered zero multiple-TD efforts.

He has scored two of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (13.3%).

With six red zone targets, Smith has been on the receiving end of 17.6% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

Smith's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 6 TAR / 5 REC / 100 YDS / 1 TD 1 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 1 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 3 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 5 TAR / 4 REC / 36 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 7 TAR / 6 REC / 67 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

