Jaguars vs. 49ers: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 4:18 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) host a struggling San Francisco 49ers (5-3) team on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. The 49ers have lost three games in a row.
49ers and Jaguars recent betting insights and trends can be found below before they square off on Sunday.
Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!
Jaguars vs. 49ers Odds & Info
- Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Channel: FOX
- City: Jacksonville, Florida
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|49ers
|3
|45
|-175
|+145
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Jaguars vs. 49ers Betting Records & Stats
Jacksonville Jaguars
- The Jaguars and their opponents have combined to score more than 45 points in five of eight games this season.
- The average over/under for Jacksonville's outings this season is 44.5, 0.5 fewer points than this game's total.
- The Jaguars have covered the spread in a game six times this year (6-2-0).
- This season, the Jaguars have won two out of the three games in which they've been the underdog.
- Jacksonville has played as an underdog of +145 or more once this season and won that game.
San Francisco 49ers
- San Francisco has an average point total of 42.9 in their outings this year, 2.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.
- The 49ers are 4-3-1 against the spread this season.
- The 49ers have been moneyline favorites eight times this season. They've gone 5-3.
- When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -175 or shorter, San Francisco has a 4-3 record (winning 57.1% of its games).
49ers vs. Jaguars Over/Under Stats
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|49ers
|27.3
|7
|17.5
|3
|42.9
|4
|8
|Jaguars
|24.1
|14
|19.5
|6
|44.5
|5
|8
Jaguars vs. 49ers Betting Insights & Trends
Jaguars
- Jacksonville is unbeaten against the spread and 0-3 overall over its last three games.
- In their past three games, the Jaguars have gone over the total twice.
- The 49ers have scored a total of 78 more points than their opponents this year (9.8 per game), and the Jaguars have outscored opponents by 37 points (4.6 per game).
49ers
- San Francisco is winless against the spread and 0-3 overall in its past three contests.
- In San Francisco's past three contests, it has hit the over once.
- The 49ers have put up a total of 78 more points than their opponents this year (9.8 per game), and the Jaguars have outscored opponents by 37 points (4.6 per game).
Jaguars Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|44.5
|45.1
|43.9
|Implied Team Total AVG
|24.5
|25
|24
|ATS Record
|6-2-0
|2-2-0
|4-0-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-4-0
|2-2-0
|2-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|2-1
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|2-1
|0-1
|2-0
49ers Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|42.9
|44.1
|41.6
|Implied Team Total AVG
|25
|26
|24
|ATS Record
|4-3-1
|3-1-0
|1-2-1
|Over/Under Record
|4-3-1
|3-1-0
|1-2-1
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|5-3
|3-1
|2-2
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.