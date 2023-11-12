Sportsbooks anticipate the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) to put up a fight in their attempt to prolong their five-game winning streak, as they are just 3-point underdogs in a matchup with the San Francisco 49ers (5-3) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field. For this game, an over/under of 46 has been set.

As the 49ers prepare for this matchup against the Jaguars, check out their recent betting insights and trends. The betting insights and trends for the Jaguars can be found below before they meet the 49ers.

Jaguars vs. 49ers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total San Francisco Moneyline Jacksonville Moneyline BetMGM 49ers (-3) 46 -160 +135 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel 49ers (-3) 45.5 -164 +138 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Jacksonville vs. San Francisco Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV Info: FOX

Jaguars vs. 49ers Betting Insights

Jacksonville is 6-2-0 against the spread this year.

As a 3-point underdog or more, the Jaguars have one win ATS (1-1) this season.

This season, four of Jacksonville's eight games have hit the over.

So far this season, San Francisco has posted a 4-3-1 record against the spread.

The 49ers are 3-3-1 as 3-point favorites or more.

The teams have hit the over in four of San Francisco's eight games with a set total.

