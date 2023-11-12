The San Francisco 49ers (5-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field.

How to Watch 49ers vs. Jaguars

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida

TIAA Bank Field in Jacksonville, Florida TV: FOX

Jaguars Insights

This year the Jaguars put up 6.6 more points per game (24.1) than the 49ers surrender (17.5).

The Jaguars collect 26.4 more yards per game (341.4) than the 49ers give up (315).

This season Jacksonville racks up 112.5 yards per game on the ground, 26.4 more than San Francisco allows (86.1).

The Jaguars have 13 giveaways this season, while the 49ers have 13 takeaways.

Jaguars Home Performance

The Jaguars score fewer points at home (21.5 per game) than they do overall (24.1), and allow more (20.3 per game) than overall (19.5).

The Jaguars accumulate fewer yards at home (302 per game) than they do overall (341.4), and allow more (351.5 per game) than overall (342.8).

Jacksonville accumulates fewer passing yards at home (207 per game) than it does overall (228.9), but it also allows fewer at home (262 per game) than overall (263.5).

At home, the Jaguars accumulate fewer rushing yards (95 per game) than overall (112.5). They also allow more rushing yards (89.5 per game) than overall (79.3).

The Jaguars successfully convert fewer third downs at home (32.1%) than they do overall (35.5%) and allow opponents to convert on more third downs at home (43.9%) than overall (34.2%).

Jaguars Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 10/15/2023 Indianapolis W 37-20 CBS 10/19/2023 at New Orleans W 31-24 Amazon Prime Video 10/29/2023 at Pittsburgh W 20-10 CBS 11/12/2023 San Francisco - FOX 11/19/2023 Tennessee - CBS 11/26/2023 at Houston - CBS 12/4/2023 Cincinnati - ABC/ESPN

