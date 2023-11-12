Georgia vs. North Carolina Central: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 12
Published: Nov. 12, 2023 at 4:27 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Georgia Bulldogs (1-1) play the North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on SEC Network+.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Georgia vs. North Carolina Central matchup.
Georgia vs. North Carolina Central Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Georgia vs. North Carolina Central Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Georgia Moneyline
|North Carolina Central Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Georgia (-22.5)
|146.5
|-10000
|+1800
|FanDuel
|Georgia (-22.5)
|147.5
|-8000
|+2200
Georgia vs. North Carolina Central Betting Trends (2022-23)
- Georgia won nine games against the spread last season, while failing to cover 20 times.
- Last season, 14 Bulldogs games went over the point total.
- North Carolina Central compiled a 13-10-0 record against the spread last year.
- A total of 12 of the Eagles' games last season went over the point total.
