The Georgia Bulldogs (1-1) hit the court against the North Carolina Central Eagles (1-1) at 5:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 12, 2023 on SEC Network+.

Georgia vs. North Carolina Central Game Info

When: Sunday, November 12, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network+

Georgia Stats Insights

The Bulldogs made 41.1% of their shots from the field last season, which was 1.4 percentage points lower than the Eagles allowed to their opponents (42.5%).

Georgia had a 9-6 straight-up record in games it shot higher than 42.5% from the field.

The Eagles ranked 134th in rebounding in college basketball, the Bulldogs finished 171st.

Last year, the Bulldogs put up 68.5 points per game, only 2.6 more points than the 65.9 the Eagles allowed.

Georgia went 11-9 last season when scoring more than 65.9 points.

Georgia Home & Away Comparison

When playing at home last year, Georgia put up 6.6 more points per game (70.8) than it did in away games (64.2).

In 2022-23, the Bulldogs ceded 65.8 points per game at home. In road games, they allowed 81.5.

Georgia sunk 6.8 treys per game, which was 0.1 fewer than it averaged when playing on the road (6.9). In terms of three-point percentage, it shot 32.9% at home and 31.3% when playing on the road.

