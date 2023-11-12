The Arizona Cardinals (1-8) take a six-game losing streak into their contest with the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at State Farm Stadium. The line forecasts a close game, with the Falcons favored by 2.5 points. The over/under for the outing is 43.5 points.

If you're going to make some in-game bets on the Falcons' upcoming matchup versus the Cardinals, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will assist you in your live betting.

Falcons vs. Cardinals Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Falcons have led three times, have been behind three times, and have been knotted up three times.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 3.3 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is giving up 3.7 points on average in the first quarter.

The Cardinals have had the lead two times, have been behind four times, and have been knotted up three times at the conclusion of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Falcons have won the second quarter in one game this season, been outscored in the second quarter in six games, and they've been knotted up in the second quarter in two games.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 3.9 points in the second quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering 7.7 points on average in the second quarter.

The Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second quarter four times, been outscored four times, and been knotted up one time in nine games this year.

3rd Quarter

In nine games this year, the Falcons have outscored their opponent in the third quarter two times, been outscored five times, and tied two times.

Offensively, Atlanta is averaging 3.6 points in the third quarter (19th-ranked) this season. It is giving up five points on average in the third quarter (23rd-ranked) on defense.

This season, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the third quarter in two games, and they've been outscored in the third quarter in seven games.

4th Quarter

The Falcons have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in five games this season, been outscored in that quarter in three games, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 8.2 points in the fourth quarter this season. Defensively, it is surrendering 4.4 points on average in that quarter.

Regarding fourth-quarter scoring, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in that quarter in two games and have been outscored in that quarter in seven games.

Falcons vs. Cardinals Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In nine games this season, the Falcons have been behind after the first half seven times and have been tied two times.

The Cardinals have been winning four times (1-3 in those games) and have trailed five times (0-5) at the completion of the first half.

2nd Half

The Falcons have won the second half in six games this season, and they've been outscored in the second half in three games.

Atlanta's offense is averaging 11.8 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 9.4 points on average in the second half.

This year, the Cardinals have outscored their opponent in the second half in one game, lost the second half in seven games, and tied in the second half in one game.

Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.