The Atlanta Falcons' Drake London will be up against the Arizona Cardinals' defense and Zaven Collins in Week 10 action at State Farm Stadium. See below for more stats and analysis on the Falcons receivers' matchup versus the Cardinals pass defense.

Falcons vs. Cardinals Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: State Farm Stadium

State Farm Stadium Location: Glendale, Arizona

Glendale, Arizona TV: CBS

TV: CBS

Drake London Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Cardinals 56.7 7.1 41 110 7.02

Drake London vs. Zaven Collins Insights

Drake London & the Falcons' Offense

Drake London's 438 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted 57 times and has registered 37 catches and two touchdowns.

In the air, Atlanta is 12th in passing yards in the league with 1,979, or 219.9 per game.

The Falcons are 21st in the NFL in points scored per game, at 18.4.

Atlanta ranks 21st in the league in pass rate, averaging 33.4 pass attempts per contest (301 total pass attempts).

The Falcons have made 34 pass attempts inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season, ranking them 18th in the NFL. They throw the ball 41.5% of the time in the red zone.

Zaven Collins & the Cardinals' Defense

Zaven Collins leads the team with one interception, while also collecting 21 tackles, 5.0 TFL, 3.5 sacks, and two passes defended.

When it comes to stopping the pass, Arizona has surrendered 2,014 passing yards this season, ranking 22nd in the league. In terms of passing touchdowns allowed, it ranks 26th in the NFL with 14.

This season, the Cardinals' defense has struggled to stop opposing offenses, as it ranks 29th in the NFL with 26.7 points allowed per contest. In terms of total yards, the team ranks 29th with 3,172 total yards allowed (352.4 per game).

Arizona has allowed four players to pick up more than 100 receiving yards in a game this season.

The Cardinals have given up a touchdown pass to 12 players this season.

Drake London vs. Zaven Collins Advanced Stats

Drake London Zaven Collins Rec. Targets 57 7 Def. Targets Receptions 37 2 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 11.8 5 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 438 21 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 54.8 2.3 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 99 5.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 3.5 Sacks Rec. TDs 2 1 Interceptions

