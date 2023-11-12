Will Drake London cash his Week 10 anytime TD player prop when the Atlanta Falcons take on the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday at 4:05 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and break down the important numbers.

Will Drake London score a touchdown against the Cardinals?

Odds to score a TD this game: +180 (Bet $10 to win $18.00 if he scores a TD)

London's 438 yards receiving (54.8 per game) lead the Falcons. He has been targeted 57 times, and has 37 receptions plus two TDs.

In two of eight games this season, London has a touchdown catch, but he has posted zero multiple-TD efforts.

Drake London Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Panthers 1 0 0 0 Week 2 Packers 8 6 67 1 Week 3 @Lions 6 2 31 0 Week 4 @Jaguars 7 3 28 1 Week 5 Texans 9 6 78 0 Week 6 Commanders 12 9 125 0 Week 7 @Buccaneers 7 6 54 0 Week 8 @Titans 7 5 55 0

