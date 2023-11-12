Atlanta Falcons receiver Drake London will face a middle-of-the-pack pass defense in Week 10 (Sunday at 4:05 PM ET), up against the Arizona Cardinals. The Cardinals are ranked 17th in terms of passing yards allowed, at 223.8 per game.

So far this season London has 37 grabs (on 57 targets) for a team-leading 438 yards and two scores, averaging 54.8 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on London and the Falcons with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

London vs. the Cardinals

London vs the Cardinals (since 2021): 1 GP / 47 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 47 REC YPG / REC TD Arizona has allowed 100 or more receiving yards to four opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

12 players have caught a TD pass against the Cardinals this year.

Arizona has allowed two or more TD receptions to one opposing player on the season.

The 223.8 passing yards per game yielded by the Cardinals defense makes them the NFL's 17th-ranked pass defense.

The Cardinals' defense is ranked 26th in the NFL with 14 passing TDs conceded so far this year.

Watch Falcons vs Cardinals on Fubo!

Drake London Receiving Props vs. the Cardinals

Receiving Yards: 47.5 (-115)

Put your picks to the test and bet on London with BetMGM Sportsbook.

London Receiving Insights

London, in four of eight games, has gone over on his receiving yards prop bet.

London has been targeted on 57 of his team's 301 passing attempts this season (18.9% target share).

He has been targeted 57 times, averaging 7.7 yards per target (59th in NFL).

London has had a touchdown catch in two of eight games this season. He hauled in only one TD reception in each of those games.

He has scored two of his team's 15 offensive touchdowns this season (13.3%).

With 11 red zone targets, London has been on the receiving end of 32.4% of his team's 34 red zone pass attempts.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

London's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 7 TAR / 5 REC / 55 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 7 TAR / 6 REC / 54 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 10/15/2023 Week 6 12 TAR / 9 REC / 125 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Texans 10/8/2023 Week 5 9 TAR / 6 REC / 78 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Jaguars 10/1/2023 Week 4 7 TAR / 3 REC / 28 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.