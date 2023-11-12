In Week 10 action at TIAA Bank Field, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Christian Kirk will face the San Francisco 49ers defense and Charvarius Ward. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this matchup between the Jacksonville receivers versus the 49ers' secondary.

Jaguars vs. 49ers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Venue: TIAA Bank Field

TIAA Bank Field Location: Jacksonville, Florida

Jacksonville, Florida TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch on Fubo

Christian Kirk Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. 49ers 68.6 8.6 30 90 8.46

Christian Kirk vs. Charvarius Ward Insights

Christian Kirk & the Jaguars' Offense

Christian Kirk has registered 43 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 520 (65.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 60 times and has three touchdowns.

Through the air, Jacksonville is midde-of-the-road this season in passing yards, ranking 18th in the league with 1,831 (228.9 per game).

The Jaguars' scoring offense is 14th in the NFL with 24.1 points per game and 17th with 341.4 total yards per contest.

Jacksonville ranks 16th in the NFL in pass rate, throwing the ball 34.4 times per game.

In the red zone, the Jaguars pass the ball less frequently than most of the league, throwing 21 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (43.8% red-zone pass rate), which ranks second in the NFL.

Charvarius Ward & the 49ers' Defense

Charvarius Ward leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 35 tackles and nine passes defended.

Defensively, San Francisco is ranked 13th in passing yards allowed in the NFL, at 1,831 (228.9 per game).

The 49ers are allowing the third-fewest points in the league, 17.5 per game.

San Francisco has given up more than 100 receiving yards to four players this season.

The 49ers have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.

Christian Kirk vs. Charvarius Ward Advanced Stats

Christian Kirk Charvarius Ward Rec. Targets 60 55 Def. Targets Receptions 43 9 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 12.1 33 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 520 35 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 65.0 4.4 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 164 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 2 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 3 2 Interceptions

