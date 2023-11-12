Christian Kirk vs. Charvarius Ward: Week 10 Matchup, Fantasy Projections and Preview
In Week 10 action at TIAA Bank Field, the Jacksonville Jaguars' Christian Kirk will face the San Francisco 49ers defense and Charvarius Ward. Check out this article for more stats and insights on this matchup between the Jacksonville receivers versus the 49ers' secondary.
Jaguars vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
- Time: 1:00 PM ET
- Venue: TIAA Bank Field
- Location: Jacksonville, Florida
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo
Christian Kirk Fantasy Points and Projections
|Total Fantasy Pts
|Avg. Fantasy Pts
|Fantasy Rank (WRs)
|Fantasy Rank (Overall)
|Projected Fantasy Pts vs. 49ers
|68.6
|8.6
|30
|90
|8.46
Christian Kirk vs. Charvarius Ward Insights
Christian Kirk & the Jaguars' Offense
- Christian Kirk has registered 43 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 520 (65.0 yards per game). He's been targeted 60 times and has three touchdowns.
- Through the air, Jacksonville is midde-of-the-road this season in passing yards, ranking 18th in the league with 1,831 (228.9 per game).
- The Jaguars' scoring offense is 14th in the NFL with 24.1 points per game and 17th with 341.4 total yards per contest.
- Jacksonville ranks 16th in the NFL in pass rate, throwing the ball 34.4 times per game.
- In the red zone, the Jaguars pass the ball less frequently than most of the league, throwing 21 times inside their opponents' 20-yard line this season (43.8% red-zone pass rate), which ranks second in the NFL.
Charvarius Ward & the 49ers' Defense
- Charvarius Ward leads the team with two interceptions, while also putting up 35 tackles and nine passes defended.
- Defensively, San Francisco is ranked 13th in passing yards allowed in the NFL, at 1,831 (228.9 per game).
- The 49ers are allowing the third-fewest points in the league, 17.5 per game.
- San Francisco has given up more than 100 receiving yards to four players this season.
- The 49ers have allowed eight players to catch a touchdown pass against them this season.
Christian Kirk vs. Charvarius Ward Advanced Stats
|Christian Kirk
|Charvarius Ward
|Rec. Targets
|60
|55
|Def. Targets
|Receptions
|43
|9
|Passes Defended
|Yards Per Reception
|12.1
|33
|Completions Allowed
|Rec. Yards
|520
|35
|Tackles
|Rec. Yards Per Game
|65.0
|4.4
|Tackles Per Game
|Rec. Yards After Catch
|164
|0.0
|Tackles For Loss
|Rec. Red Zone Targets
|2
|0.0
|Sacks
|Rec. TDs
|3
|2
|Interceptions
