We have best bets recommendations as the San Francisco 49ers (5-3) enter a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field on a three-game losing streak.

When is 49ers vs. Jaguars?

Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023

Sunday, November 12, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET TV: FOX

Best Moneyline Bet

While BetMGM has the 49ers winning by three, the model has the Jaguars taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (7.5 points). Take the Jaguars.

The 49ers have a 63.0% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The 49ers have won 62.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (5-3).

San Francisco is 4-3 (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -170 or shorter.

This season, the Jaguars have been the underdog three times and won two of those games.

Jacksonville has played as an underdog of +142 or more once this season and won that game.

Other Week 10 Best Bets

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Jacksonville (+3)



Jacksonville (+3) The 49ers have gone 4-4-0 against the spread this season.

San Francisco is 3-4 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.

The Jaguars are 6-2-0 against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 3-point underdogs or more, the Jaguars have an ATS record of 1-1.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Under (44.5)



Under (44.5) San Francisco and Jacksonville combine to average 6.9 more points per game than the total of 44.5 set for this game.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 37 points per game, 7.5 less than the point total in this matchup.

49ers games have hit the over on four of eight occasions (50%).

Jaguars games have gone over the point total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

Christian McCaffrey Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 81.5 9 36.5 4

Evan Engram Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs 8 54.3 0

