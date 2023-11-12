We have best bets recommendations as the San Francisco 49ers (5-3) enter a matchup against the Jacksonville Jaguars (6-2) on Sunday, November 12, 2023 at TIAA Bank Field on a three-game losing streak.

When is 49ers vs. Jaguars?

  • Game Date: Sunday, November 12, 2023
  • Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV: FOX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Best Moneyline Bet

  • While BetMGM has the 49ers winning by three, the model has the Jaguars taking home the victory, with a considerable margin between the two spreads (7.5 points). Take the Jaguars.
  • The 49ers have a 63.0% chance to win this contest, based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • The 49ers have won 62.5% of the games this season when they were favored on the moneyline (5-3).
  • San Francisco is 4-3 (winning 57.1% of its games) when playing as a moneyline favorite of -170 or shorter.
  • This season, the Jaguars have been the underdog three times and won two of those games.
  • Jacksonville has played as an underdog of +142 or more once this season and won that game.

    • Against the Spread Pick

    • Pick ATS: Jacksonville (+3)
    • The 49ers have gone 4-4-0 against the spread this season.
    • San Francisco is 3-4 ATS when playing as at least 3-point favorites.
    • The Jaguars are 6-2-0 against the spread this season.
    • In games it has played as 3-point underdogs or more, the Jaguars have an ATS record of 1-1.

    Best Over/Under Pick

    • Pick OU: Under (44.5)
    • San Francisco and Jacksonville combine to average 6.9 more points per game than the total of 44.5 set for this game.
    • Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 37 points per game, 7.5 less than the point total in this matchup.
    • 49ers games have hit the over on four of eight occasions (50%).
    • Jaguars games have gone over the point total in four out of eight opportunities (50%).

    Christian McCaffrey Receptions (Our pick: 4.5/Under)

    Games Rush YPG Rush TDs Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    8 81.5 9 36.5 4

    Evan Engram Receptions (Our pick: 5.5/Under)

    Games Rec. YPG Rec. TDs
    8 54.3 0

