Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Worth County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:13 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Worth County, Georgia this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Worth County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Worth County High School at Lucy C Laney High School
- Game Time: 4:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Augusta, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.