Pac-12 Games Today: How to Watch Pac-12 Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 11
Published: Nov. 10, 2023 at 2:10 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
As we enter Week 11 of the college football campaign, there are six games involving teams from the Pac-12 on the docket. For info on how to watch all of the action, read on.
Pac-12 Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Arizona Wildcats at Colorado Buffaloes
|2:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Utah Utes at Washington Huskies
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
|Washington State Cougars at California Golden Bears
|4:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|ESPN2 (Live stream on Fubo)
|Stanford Cardinal at Oregon State Beavers
|5:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Arizona State Sun Devils at UCLA Bruins
|9:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|Pac-12 Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|USC Trojans at Oregon Ducks
|10:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11
|FOX (Live stream on Fubo)
