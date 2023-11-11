With the college football season entering Week 11, the slate includes six games that feature teams from the MWC. To ensure you don't miss any of the action, review the article below for info on how to watch.

MWC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Wyoming Cowboys at UNLV Rebels 10:45 PM ET, Friday, November 10 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Nevada Wolf Pack at Utah State Aggies 3:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 MW Network (Live stream on Fubo) San Diego State Aztecs at Colorado State Rams 7:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) New Mexico Lobos at Boise State Broncos 10:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 Fox Sports 1 (Live stream on Fubo) Fresno State Bulldogs at San Jose State Spartans 10:30 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 CBS Sports Network (Live stream on Fubo) Air Force Falcons at Hawaii Rainbow Warriors 11:00 PM ET, Saturday, November 11 Spectrum Sports

