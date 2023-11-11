Will Victor Hedman Score a Goal Against the Hurricanes on November 11?
Should you bet on Victor Hedman to find the back of the net when the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Carolina Hurricanes go head to head on Saturday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to consider before making any bets.
Will Victor Hedman score a goal against the Hurricanes?
Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)
Hedman stats and insights
- Hedman has scored in three of 14 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- In one game versus the Hurricanes this season, he has taken three shots, but has not scored a goal.
- On the power play, Hedman has accumulated one goal and four assists.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 11.1% of them.
Hurricanes defensive stats
- The Hurricanes are 27th in goals allowed, conceding 49 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.
- So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once while averaging 12.8 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.
Hedman recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/9/2023
|Blackhawks
|1
|0
|1
|24:22
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/7/2023
|Canadiens
|2
|0
|2
|24:04
|Away
|W 5-3
|11/6/2023
|Maple Leafs
|3
|1
|2
|24:02
|Away
|L 6-5 OT
|11/4/2023
|Senators
|2
|1
|1
|24:46
|Away
|W 6-4
|11/2/2023
|Blue Jackets
|0
|0
|0
|23:09
|Away
|L 4-2
|10/30/2023
|Kraken
|0
|0
|0
|25:24
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/26/2023
|Sharks
|2
|0
|2
|21:15
|Home
|W 6-0
|10/24/2023
|Hurricanes
|1
|0
|1
|22:17
|Home
|W 3-0
|10/21/2023
|Maple Leafs
|1
|0
|1
|26:06
|Home
|L 4-3 OT
|10/19/2023
|Canucks
|0
|0
|0
|23:17
|Home
|W 4-3
Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
