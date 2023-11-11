The Tampa Bay Lightning's upcoming contest versus the Carolina Hurricanes is scheduled for Saturday at 7:00 PM ET. Will Tyler Motte light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, take a look at the numbers and insights below.

Will Tyler Motte score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)

Motte stats and insights

  • Motte is yet to score through four games this season.
  • This is his first matchup of the season versus the Hurricanes.
  • Motte has zero points on the power play.

Hurricanes defensive stats

  • The Hurricanes have given up 49 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 27th in the NHL in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Hurricanes have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 12.8 hits and 10.2 blocked shots per game.

Lightning vs. Hurricanes game info

  • Game Day: Saturday, November 11, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSSUN, and BSSO
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

