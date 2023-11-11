Georgia High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Polk County This Week
Published: Nov. 8, 2023 at 11:11 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Clear your schedule for the high school football action taking place in Polk County, Georgia this week. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Polk County, Georgia High School Football Games This Week
Holy Innocents' Episcopal School at Cedartown High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Cedartown, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.