The No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners (7-2) and the West Virginia Mountaineers (6-3) play on Saturday, November 11, 2023 at Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in a battle of Big 12 foes.

Oklahoma ranks 79th in total defense this season (382.4 yards allowed per game), but has been playing really well on offense, ranking seventh-best in the FBS with 490 total yards per game. West Virginia is accumulating 419.4 total yards per contest on offense this season (44th-ranked). Meanwhile, it is surrendering 366.8 total yards per contest (62nd-ranked).

In the story below, we lay out all the details you need to watch this matchup on FOX.

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 11, 2023

Saturday, November 11, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: Norman, Oklahoma

Norman, Oklahoma Venue: Gaylord Family Oklahoma Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 11 Games

Oklahoma vs. West Virginia Key Statistics

Oklahoma West Virginia 490 (10th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 419.4 (49th) 382.4 (71st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 366.8 (60th) 177.2 (39th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 218 (6th) 312.8 (10th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 201.4 (101st) 11 (42nd) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (30th) 19 (6th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (74th)

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has thrown for 2,646 yards (294 ypg) to lead Oklahoma, completing 71.3% of his passes and collecting 20 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 287 rushing yards on 71 carries with eight rushing touchdowns.

Tawee Walker has carried the ball 84 times for a team-high 444 yards on the ground and has found the end zone six times as a runner.

Marcus Major has been handed the ball 78 times this year and racked up 308 yards (34.2 per game) with one touchdown.

Jalil Farooq has hauled in 33 receptions for 547 yards (60.8 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Drake Stoops has put together a 528-yard season so far with six touchdowns, reeling in 52 passes on 66 targets.

Nic Anderson has racked up 20 grabs for 497 yards, an average of 55.2 yards per game. He's scored eight times as a receiver this season.

West Virginia Stats Leaders

Garrett Greene has thrown for 1,545 yards (171.7 ypg) to lead West Virginia, completing 53% of his passes and recording 10 touchdown passes and two interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 427 yards (47.4 ypg) on 76 carries with eight touchdowns.

CJ Donaldson has run the ball 147 times for 676 yards, with nine touchdowns.

Devin Carter has racked up 414 receiving yards on 23 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Kole Taylor has racked up 305 receiving yards (33.9 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 25 receptions.

Hudson Clement has racked up 298 reciving yards (33.1 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

