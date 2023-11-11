Georgia High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Oconee County Today - November 11
Published: Nov. 11, 2023 at 5:38 AM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
There is high school basketball action in Oconee County, Georgia today, and information on how to watch these matchups is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Oconee County, Georgia High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Clarke Central High School at North Oconee High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM ET on November 11
- Location: Bogart, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
